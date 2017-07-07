Taddy boss Morton ready for first test

Tadcaster Albion kick-off their pre-season campaign when they tackle Knaresborough Town on Saturday, and new boss Michael Morton says he is “excited” by the prospect of the game.

Morton and and his assistant manager Simon Collins were handed the reigns at the i2i Stadium earlier this summer following Billy Miller’s resignation.

And having spent the close season working hard to rebuild the Evo-Stik Division One North outfit’s squad ahead of 2017/18, Albion’s new gaffer is looking forward to seeing what his players can do out on the pitch.

“It’s exciting and both myself, Simon and the players are looking forward to getting going,” Morton said.

“We’ve trained well this week and had good numbers at the sessions. I’m happy with the squad we’ve put together and I think we’ve got a good balance in terms of personnel.

“Simon and myself have been looking at the Evo-Stik League over the last few years so we knew what was out there and we’ve basically gone and handpicked exactly who we wanted to come in and do a job for us.

“I’m happy with the lads that we’ve added to the group and we’ve also got one of the best under-21s teams in the country bringing the young players through, so I think we go into the pre-season friendlies in decent shape.”

Following the meeting with NCEL Premier Division Knaresborough at York St John University this weekend, the Brewers face Football League opposition in the shape of Doncaster Rovers on July 15 before travelling to tackle former boss Paul Marshall and his current employers, Pickering Town on July 19.

Albion then host Spennymoor Town and Leeds United under-23s in quick succession, followed by a trip to Evo-Stik North rivals Brighouse.

On July 29, Taddy round-off their pre-season fixtures with an away game at Garforth Town.