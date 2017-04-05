Tadcaster held at Kendal

Tadcaster Albion played out their second 2-2 draw in four days when they visited Kendal Town on Tuesday evening.

Having been held by relegation-threatened Prescot Cables at the i2i Stadium on Saturday, Brewers boss Billy Miller will have been more pleased with a point from the midweek trip to Cumbria.

The Mintcakes sit in 12th position in the Evo-Stik Division One North standings, four places and six points ahead of Albion, and they made a fast start to the game, taking a sixth-minute lead through Matt Poole’s header.

Kendal then went close to adding a second through Sam Bailey and Josh Wardle before Taddy’s Gregg Anderson rattled the post with a diving header at the other end.

It looked as if the visitors’ luck might have been out when Carlos Djaló thumped a strike off the crossbar, but they did eventually draw level when Dan Thirkell bundled a Conor Sellars corner over the line from point-blank range in the 36th minute.

Moments later, and the Brewers were in front, Fatlum Ibrahimi registering his first goal of the season after he chested a bouncing ball down on the edge of the area and then lasered a stunning strike into the net via the underside of the bar.

Both sides had chances to add to their tallies after the break, but it was Poole who came the closest of anyone when he forced Taddy goalkeeper Chandler Hallwood into an excellent save just after the hour-mark.

Albion were unable to find a third goal to kill the game off and the home side eventually got back on terms with 12 minutes to go, substitute Josh Draycott scrambling the ball in following a corner and earning his side a share of the spoils.