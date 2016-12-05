Stewart makes instant impact but Taddy lose out at Clitheroe

Carl Stewart found the net after just five minutes of his first game back at Tadcaster Albion, but his strike was not enough to prevent to Brewers losing out 3-1 at Clitheroe.

The returning frontman wasted no time in registering his 12th goal of the season to put Billy Miller’s men in front, but a brace from Dimitri Tuanzebe and a Danny Brady effort saw the home side recover, meaning Albion have now won just one of their last 10 league matches.

Boss Miller made four changes to last week’s draw with Brighouse Town.

Goalkeepers Michael Ingham, Gary Stevens and Charlie Murphy all missed the trip across the Pennines due to injury, so Leon Wrigglesworth stepped in between the sticks.

Josh Barrett was unavailable after injuring himself in training during the week, while Andy Milne came back into the side after returning from the USA on Thursday morning and he was joined in the starting line-up by Tom Corner who had shaken off a hamstring strain.

Stewart started up front after re-joining the club from Scarborough Athletic on Monday evening and it took him just five minutes to make an impact.

Rob Youhill sent the striker in behind and Stewartmade no mistake hammering home from the edge of the penalty area.

Tadcaster’s lead didn’t last long, however, as Clitheroe drew level in the 13th minute.

Tuanzebe knew exactly what he wanted to do when he received the ball inside the box from Bradley Carroll, taking control before turning and driving past Wrigglesworth into the bottom left-hand corner.

The match was then turned on its head five minutes later when the home side took the lead.

Dan Thirkell’s headed clearance was nodded back over the defence by Charlie Russell and flicked in by captain Brady who stormed in from the back post.

In an-all action end-to-end first half, Taddy should have equalised in the 21st minute.

Josh Grant’s lofted free-kick was flicked down by Tom Corner for Josh Greening whose scuffed effort from seven yards out was brilliantly stopped Chris Thompson.

The Brewers could have easily been back on level terms six minutes later but Youhill couldn’t guide Gregg Anderson’s shot-come-cross on target.

As the game approached half-time, Taddy started to get overrun in midfield, but although the hosts saw plenty of the ball, there were no more goals before the interval.

The second half began at a pulsating tempo, with both sides playing with the shackles off, giving the match the feel of a cup tie.

There were, however, very few clear openings in the second 45 for either side but it was the Albion who were pushing the harder as they sought to get back on terms.

The best chance of the half came14 minutes from time Corner once again rose highest to flick the ball onto the head Andy Milne, but the defender guided his effort straight at Thompson in the Clitheroe goal.

With time running outJason Mycoe bulleted a header off his own crossbar before Clitheroe eventually made sure of the points, Tuanzebe sliding under Wrigglesworth following a stoppage time counter attacking from an Albion corner.

Defeat leaves Taddy 13th in Evo-Stik Division One North.