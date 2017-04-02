Stewart at the double to earn Taddy a point from Cables clash

Carl Stewart netted a brace, but Tadcaster Albion were forced to settle for a draw from Saturday’s home clash with Evo-Stik Division One North strugglers Prescot Cables.

All the goals came in an eventful first half as the returning Stewart and Chris Almond both netted twice for their respective sides, but despite the visitors being reduced to 10 men late on the Brewers couldn’t take advantage.

Taddy boss Billy Miller welcomed forwards Stewart and Josh Greening back into the starting line-up after the pair recovered from the illnesses that kept them out of the midweek trip to Glossop.

It was however the relegation-threatened visitors who drew first blood, breaking the deadlock in the seventh minute.

Almond popped the ball off to Josh Dolling who returned the favour before the Cables’ number 11 slotted the ball into the bottom corner of the home net.

With the Brewers still not mathematically safe from the drop themselves, they were keen to pick up a three-point haul that would virtually secure their place in the division for next season.

And just seconds after Tom Corner stung the hands of away goalkeeper Marcus Burgess, Taddy were back on level terms.

It was a fairly simple goal with the in-form Stewart wandering in unmarked at the back post and nodding in Josh Greening’s corner.

On a drizzly spring afternoon at the i2i stadium, chances were constantly being created by both sides as Stewart’s close-range strike was deflected wide and Prescot’s Dale Wright fluffed an effort after a slick counter attack.

But it was the Merseysiders who re-took the lead eight minutes from the break.

A ball over the top of the Taddy back-line was latched onto by Almond and touched beyond advancing custodian Chandler Hallwood and into the net.

Undeterred, Albion continued to plug away and pegged their visitors back for a second time right on the stroke of half-time.

In similar fashin to Almond’s second goal, it was a ball over the top that created the opportunity and Stewart impressively controlled on his knee before beating Burgess a shot full of venom.

Boss Miller can’t have been overly impressed with the first 45 minutes as he made a change at the break, welcoming Josh Barrett back after injury in place of Fatlum Ibrahimi and moving Dan Thirkell into midfield.

The alteration had an immediate impact as Albion began the second period in a much livelier and promising fashion.

Frontman Corner was proving to be a real menace as he continuously threatened to find the net.

Nevertheless, Cables still looked somewhat dangerous themselves and Dolling lashed inches wide of the mark before James Edgar was denied by Hallwood’s feet.

Josh Greening wasn’t getting on the ball as much as he’d liked playing in a wide position, but the unpredictable attacker went close when his fizzing strike from 20 yards out was pushed away by Burgess.

Taddy kept piling the pressure on Prescot and that heat was ramped up a degree or two when the visitors were reduced to 10 men with six minutes to go.

Right-back Valter Fernandes was already on a booking when he lashed out at Conor Sellars, leaving referee Daniel Jarvis with no choice but to issue a second yellow, followed by a red card.

The Brewers’ final chance at taking all three points was a penalty appeal in the dying embers.

Thirkell sprayed a brilliant ball in behind to Stewart who raced in on goal, rounded gloveman Burgess and went to ground.

Massive shouts for a spot-kick rang around the i2i Stadium, but Mr Jarvis waved away the protests and the game drew to a close with the scores even.