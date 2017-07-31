Pre-season round-up: Town ease past National League Gateshead

Have your say

A Jordan Thewlis brace helped Harrogate Town to a comfortable 3-0 victory over National League Gateshead on Saturday afternoon.

In their final pre-season friendly before the start of their 2017/18 National League North campaign, Simon Weaver’s men produced an impressive display against higher league opposition.

Harrogate Town celebrate a goal during Saturday's win over Gateshead. Picture: Town Pix

Two Thewlis goals within five first-half minutes did the damage, the pacy striker finishing off George Thomson’s through-ball before capitalising on an underhit back-pass to fire Town into a commanding position after 21 minutes.

After providing the first, Thomson fired in the hosts’ third and final goal of the afternoon in emphatic style, finding the bottom left corner of the net from 20 yards after Thewlis’ pull back.

Elsewhere, Harrogate Railway claimed a 3-1 derby win over local rivals Knaresborough Town at Manse Lane.

Striker Luke Stewart fired Railway into a ninth-minute lead before doubling the advantage with 37 minutes on the clock when he finished with aplomb having been played in by left-winger Lewis Riley.

Luke Stewart bagged a brace as Harrogate Railway overcame Knaresborough Town. Picture: Craig Dinsdale

New signing Yannick De Sosa then cut in from the right flank and played a one-two before netting his side’s third, four minutes before the interval.

Knaresborough pulled a goal back late in the second period when Brad Walker struck, but it was too little too late to deny the Railwaymen local bragging rights.

Goals from Tom Corner and Aiden Savory saw Tadcaster Albion to a 2-0 triumph over Garforth Town.

Corner powered home Conor Sellars’ floated cross with his head to put the Brewers in front early on.

Chris Howarth in action during Tadcaster Albion's clash with Garforth Town. Picture: Matthew Appleby

And just five minutes later Savory nodded in Chris Howarth’s centre to double his side’s advantage.

Casey Stewart, Sellars and substitute Marcel Chigumira all came close to extending the lead, but Albion had to settle for a 2-0 scoreline in the end.