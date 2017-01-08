New signings can’t prevent another loss for Tadcaster

The arrival of new two faces could not prevent out-of-form Tadcaster Albion from slipping to another defeat in Evo-Stik Division One North.

Portuguese winger Erico Sousa and goalkeeper Chandler Hallwood debuted for the Brewers, but were unable to stop Colne leaving the i2i Stadium with all three points following a 2-1 success.

Boss Billy Miller made five changes to the side that lost at Farsley Celtic on Bank Holiday Monday.

Jono Greening, Josh Greening and Carl Stewart all returning to the starting XI, taking their places alongside former Manchester City and Barnsley man Sousa, and Hallwood, recently of League One Walsall.

An early goal for Albion might have brought calm to the i2i after a turbulent couple of weeks that have yielded little by the way of joy.

And that goal really should have arrived within 10 minutes when Sousa jinked inside and clipped a perfect cross onto the head of Stewart, who could only guide his effort wide of the mark.

The Portuguese certainly injected a dose of pace and direct energetic wing-play into Taddy’s game, and was the creator of his new side’s next big chance, firing into Josh Greening who couldn’t beat Colne gloveman Nosakhare Aghayere with a near-post volley.

There was little between last season’s two Northern Counties champions in the first half, but five minutes from the break, the visitors edged into the lead when they took their one opportunity of any note.

After some good hold up play by powerful striker Sefton Gonzales, a dinked Joseph Garvin cross from the left was met by captain Simon Nangle who netted courtesy of a diving header.

The Brewers came out for the second half with their feet firmly pressed down on the accelerator, and just five minutes in they squandered another headed opportunity.

Josh Greening somehow found himself unmarked on the penalty-spot at a corner, but could only nod wide of the left-hand upright.

Albion were throwing everything at their Lancastrian opponents, and they finally found a goal mid-way through the second period thanks to a rare bit of good fortune.

Stewart’s low driven free-kick from the edge of the penalty area took a wicked deflection off the Colne wall leaving Aghayere with no chance.

Parity was short-lived, however, the visitors re-taking the lead a mere four minutes later.

Lynch did brilliantly driving up the by-line and pulling back to Oliver Wood who turned in low at the near post for 2-1.

Debutant stopper Hallwood then showed his class and kept Albion in the game with a fine save to deny Wood his second.

Taddy continued to huff and puff as they sought a second equaliser, but never really looked like getting one.

In stoppage time, Josh Greening and Tom Allan both saw shots blocked, but that was as good as it got for the hosts who slumped to a third straight loss and are now without a home win in all competitions in almost three months.