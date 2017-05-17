Miller quits as Tadcaster boss

Billy Miller has resigned from his position as Tadcaster Albion manager.

The man who won the 2015/16 NCEL Premier Division title in his first season at the helm and took the Brewers into the Evo-Stik League made his decision to walk away following recent discussions with club owners i2i Sports.

Albion finished 2016/17 fourth from bottom of Division One North after a winless run of eight matches at the end of the season left them just eight points above relegated Goole AFC in the league standings.

Yet Miller has cited increased workload in his day job, plus the fact that the club eventually planned to appoint a first team manager from within their i2i set-up as the reasons for his exit, rather than the disappointing end to the campaign.

“I’ve been a football manager for 18 years now, the time is right for me to spend more time with my family and friends and further my passion for music,” said Miller, who has recently been promoted to the position of director at Askham Bryan College.

“The extra responsibilities at work and the desire for the owners to bring the management of the club in-house at some point played a significant part in me choosing to step aside now.

“On top of that, my assistant manager Matt Heath had already told me and the owners that he wouldn’t be managing next season. Everything seemed to be falling into place to make the changes now rather than in the future.

“I would like to thank everyone involved in the club; the magnificent players, the tremendous staff, the brilliant fans and the great volunteers. I have absolutely loved every minute and am honoured to say I have managed this fantastic club.”

Replacing Miller as manager will be Michael Morton, assisted by Simon Collins, the men who headed up i2i Football Academy UK for i2i Sports.

Former Stoke City, Leicester City and Leeds United striker Richard Cresswell has been appointed technical director and will oversee and work closely with Morton and Collins.

Albion chairman Matt Gore said: “Collectively, we felt it was the right time to have a look at the situation due to the significant expansion of i2i Sports, Billy’s promotion at work and Matt Heath deciding he would be leaving.

“Billy has been an absolute pleasure to work with. He has done so much more for the club than anyone will ever understand.

“I can safely say that bringing Billy on board was one of the best decisions we have made. Achieving promotion in his first season was an unbelievable feat and he has left a lasting legacy at the club.

“Billy, Matt and Richard Lawrence have done a magnificent job and we will always be grateful for their tremendous work and for the amazing memories created.”