Late goal denies Albion maximum points at Droylsden

Tadcaster Albion were denied all three points in Saturday’s Evo-Stik North clash at Droylsden following a dramatic conclusion to the game.

A brace from frontman Tom Corner looked to have sealed the win for the 10-man Brewers, only for substitute Steve Hall’s stoppage-time equaliser to earn the hosts a 2-2 draw.

With the rain falling in Manchester, Corner gave Albion the lead after half an hour when he flicked Conor Sellars’ curling cross into the top corner of the home net.

The Bloods drew level two minutes into the second period after they pounced on a Taddy mistake in midfield and Liam Caddick found the bottom corner.

But Corner netted his seventh goal of the season to put the visitors back ahead on the hour-mark.

He struck with another deft header, Josh Greening this time the provider with an in-swinging corner kick.

The contest was not short of controversy and Brewers midfielder Corey Roper was shown a straight red card for a challenge on Droylsden’s Dylan Smith, just 20 seconds after coming off the substitutes’ bench.

As Albion fought on with their numerical disadvantage, it looked as though they were going to see the game out, but in the first minute of time added on, the hosts pounced on another defensive mistake.

Joel Dixon’s scuffed clearance allowed substitute Hall the opportunity poke the ball into the back of the net and level matters.

There was however still one last opportunity for Michael Morton’s team to go back in front when Corner, on a hat-trick, was played in on goal at the death.

But the Brewers were left furious after the referee waved play on despite seeing Corner take the ball past the Droylsden custodian, and his goalbound shot blatantly handled by a covering defender on its way into the net.