Improving Wetherby earn point at Field

Wetherby Athletic followed up last week’s draw with Robin Hood Athletic when they earned themselves a point on the road at high-flying Field.

The Tangerines remain entrenched in the West Yorkshire Football League Premier Division relegation zone, but boss Mark Forster was left encouraged by his players’ performance.

“I am so proud of every one of my players. From 1 to 13 they never shirked a tackle and the energy level and commitment was excellent,” he said.

“Field are a very good side and they were never going to give up after going a goal behind. But full credit to the lads they stuck to the task and battled to the very last second of the game.

“It looks as if we will be relegated but It is important that the players play for their pride and they certainly did that. I want to see this type of display in all our remaining games and try to end the season on a high.

“Full credit to Field who played the game in a very sporting manner and we wish them all the best for the rest of the season.”

In the first half of Saturday’s game, Athletic’s Josh Wilson went close with a superb chip, while at the other end visiting goalkeeper Mike Recchia made a good save to deny a Field man’s strike from distance.

The sides went into the interval with the match still goalless, but the hosts piled on the pressure at the start of the second period as they went in search of a breakthrough.

Just as Field were starting to get on top, Wetherby went and took the lead with 50 minutes on the clock.

A clearance from debutant Shane Hand was headed down by Joe Whiteley and as the ball bobbled around, Joe Garside pounced and his sweetly hit shot from 20 yards gave left the home keeper with no chance.

The Tangerines almost went 2-0 up, but saw an effort cleared off the line before Field equalised in the 57th minute through Joseph Vickers.

The hosts then hit the post as they pressed for the lead, but Athletic had their own chances to win the game, Josh Buckley going close with a header and Arran Horton trying his luck with a free-kick.

In the end however, both sides had to settle for just a point.

Wetherby’s man of the match award went to Dave McKay following a towering performance at the heart of their defence.