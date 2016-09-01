FA Cup: Tadcaster Albion taking inspiration from Class of 92-owned Salford City - Heath

Tadcaster Albion are using the Class of 92-owned Salford City as inspiration as they attempt to mount an FA Cup run, according to assistant boss Matt Heath.

The Brewers head to Northern Counties East League outfit Pontefract Collieries in the famous competition’s first qualifying round on Saturday with a £3,000 prize pot for the winner.

Albion have already beaten Scarborough Athletic for a £1,900 prize in the competition and will go into this weekend’s fixture as heavy favourites to progress.

Ponte were relegated from the league Taddy won last season although they have begun the season with back-to-back league wins under their belt.

Albion have also been in impressive form under boss Billy Miller and collected four points from two tricky fixtures over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Miller masterminded a gritty 1-0 win at Mossley on Saturday before Albion ended Farsley Celtic’s perfect record in a bore draw at the i2i Stadium on Monday.

Ahead of Saturday’s contest, Heath said the club wanted to reignite the town in the same way as when Paul Marshall took Taddy to the FA Vase quarter-finals two seasons ago.

“We have been told this is where the money starts getting serious and that’s important for the club,” Heath said.

“Everybody watched the Salford documentary on television last week and saw what the cup can do for the club. Every one wants that type of FA Cup magic.”

Heath took charge of Albion’s draw against title favourites Farsley on Monday as Miller missed the match.

The former Leicester City defender will return to his number two role in the dugout on Saturday and is hoping he can have better luck as a coach in the competition than he had when he was a professional.

“I was always rubbish in the FA Cup, I think we got to the fourth round once,” he said.

“In fact, I was never good in the cups, even the FA Youth Cup.

“Obviously we want to get through this one and start a little run going as it means so much to the fans.”

“It’s a really big game for the club and all our players will know just how big it is.”