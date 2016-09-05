Search

FA Cup: Harrogate Town land Bridlington Town away tie, Tadcaster Albion host rivals Farsley

Harrogate Town striker Chib Chilaka was at the club when they reached the FA Cup second round proper in 2012

Harrogate Town have been handed a trip to the coast in the FA Cup draw.

Town will face Northern Counties East League Premier side Bridlington Town away in the second qualifying round stage.

Elsewhere Tadcaster Albion face a local derby at home against Evo-Stik First Division North counterparts Farsley Celtic.

Albion made it into the second qualifying round draw after beating Pontefract Collieries 3-2 on Saturday, with Conor Sellars (2) and Charlie Binns making the scoresheet.

Tadcaster and Farsley played out a bore draw at the i2i Stadium on the August Bank Holiday.

Ties will be played on Saturday, September 17.

Conor Sellars scored twice to put Tadcaster Albion into Monday's draw and played against Farsley Celtic in the 0-0 draw last week (Photo: Matthew Uppleby)

