Brewers boss ‘disappointed’ as FA Cup adventure is ended at first hurdle

Tadcaster Albion crashed out of the Emirates FA Cup after a narrow defeat to Colne at the i2i stadium.

Daniel Wilkins netted the only goal of the game for the Reds mid-way through the second half to leave Brewers boss Michael Morton frustrated.

“I’m really disappointed, we had a good crowd in and we wanted to put on a show,” he reflected.

“I thought we started the game brightly and created early chances but didn’t take them. We controlled the game well but then just ran out of ideas.

“Credit to Colne, they came with a game-plan, they were organised and hard to break down, but I am disappointed that we didn’t do more in the second half.”

Albion started the contest well and took control from the beginning, building attacks up from the back.

They were left kicking themselves in the early stages after somehow failing to convert a goal-mouth scramble.

Cameron Murray threaded a through-ball in behind to Tom Corner and the forward’s powerful close-range strike was well saved by Colne stopper Hakan Burton.

The visitors couldn’t get rid of the ball, however, as Murray and then Corner again were unable to force the ball over the line.

Michael Ingham in the Taddy goal was called upon a couple of times in the first 45 minutes and did superbly to keep out both Wilkins and Phil Dean.

The central defensive duo of Josh Barrett and Andy Milne looked confident and comfortable at the back for the Brewers and Barrett created a great chance for his side after setting Josh Greening away.

The attacker cut inside onto his weaker right-foot and curled narrowly off target, meaning the sides went into half-time with the contest still goalless.

Eight minutes into the second period Barrett was adjudged to have handled the ball inside the penalty area, but Michael Fish missed the target and clipped the outside corner of the bar from the resutling penalty.

As Taddy pushed increasingly harder for the opening goal, this left more space in behind for their opponents and they started to exploit it.

The Brewers continued to press, however, and Danny Frost was introduced before the hour-mark and soon forced Burton into action.

Colne remained a threat on the break, substitute Chris Anderson breaking the offside trap before cutting inside Milne but Ingham saved well once again to deny him.

The Reds did score then net the one and only goal of the tie in the 68th minute.

Phil Dean’s cross from the left was intelligently guided down into the path of Daniel Wilkins by Alex Curran and the former emphatically picked out the bottom corner.

This left Taddy with no choice but to chase the game and further gaps began to appear at the back.

Incredibly, Ingham made four more superb stops at point-blank range to keep his team in the game heading into the closing stages.

With time running out, Albion created two excellent chances to force a replay, but failed to take either.

Both fell to Aiden Savory, scorer of a hat-trick in the Brewers’ last outing, but he smashed both opportunities over the crossbar and the game was gone.