Albion lose out at Glossop

Tadcaster Albion suffered a 3-1 Evo-Stik Division One North defeat at Glossop North End on Tuesday evening.

Brewers boss Billy Miller and his players knew that they were up against it as they headed to Derbyshire to take on the side with the best home form in the division, and their task got even harder when they fell behind with just four minutes on the clock.

A free-kick was delivered into the Albion box and headed down for Max Leonard to lash into the roof of the net.

Glossop’s lead was then doubled on the half-hour mark when James Hurtley headed home at the near post following a corner.

Tadcaster failed to create any real chances of note during the first half but they began the second period on the front foot and Fatlum Ibrahimi’s drive flew just wide of the target.

Two yellow cards for Josh Grant in the space of four minutes then saw the Brewers reduced to 10 men and Glossop awarded a penalty that Leonard converted for 3-0.

The visitors did pull a goal back in the 74th minute when Tom Corner picked out the bottom corner of the home net, but that was as good as it got for the 10 men, despite an impressive showing by debutant Piteu Crouz off the substitutes’ bench.

Defeat for Tadcaster leaves them 16th in the Evo-Stik North standings with a home game against relegation-threatened Prescot Cables up next.