Youngsters' chance to get professional with Harrogate cycling club

Youngsters who enjoy getting out on their bike have an opportunity to develop their cycling skills with a Harrogate cycling club, off the back of a national scheme.

Harrogate Nova Cycling Club will be launching a new junior membership which will offer weekly cycle coaching sessions between September to December and April to July as part of a new scheme run by British Cycling Coaches.

The training will develop bike handling skills on and off road and help those who want to go on to try some racing.

Heather Thomson, Nova coaching team, said: "We are thrilled to be promoting this new scheme and look forward to inspiring and encouraging young people in the area to cycle. We are lucky to have a team of coaches who bring years of experience in cycling and competition, who knows, we may even find our next Olympic and Paralympic cycling stars!"

The club will also advise young people on how to progress into competition.

To find out more, young cyclists will be able to attend a free taster session on Thursday September 8 at 6pm in Harrogate.

Riders will need to have a bike with two brakes, suitable for riding on grass such as a mountain bike or cyclo cross bike, have suitable clothing, footwear and a helmet.

Places are limited and will be allocated on a first come basis, to request an application form, or for more information, email coaching@harrogatenova.cc