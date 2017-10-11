Yorkshire to be hotter than Sydney this weekend

Let's hope you haven't packed the barbecue away just yet.

For a predictable end to the British summer is on its way - a late heatwave.

Temperatures of between 18-20 degrees are predicted for Yorkshire on Saturday and Sunday, along with plenty of sunshine.

A warm weather front from the Mediterranean is the cause of the Indian summer.

This weekend Yorkshire could be as warm as Sydney - it's currently spring in Australia's biggest city, and temperatures of 19 degrees with heavy cloud are predicted there on Saturday.