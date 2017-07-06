Wren cash boost for Follifields play area

Follifoot residents are set to get a new recreation and play area thanks to a £36,731 grant from funding body WREN.

The money, awarded by WREN’s FCC Community Action Fund to the Friends of Follifoot Wildlife, Recreation and Play group (FOFWRAP), will be used to create ‘Follifields’, and will include a children’s playground and, ultimately, a kick-about area and a wildlife area for all residents.

Samantha Gallimore, Chairman of FOFWRAP, believes the facility will make a huge difference to villagers.

“We currently have no play area or common ground where residents can meet in Follifoot, so this project will provide a much-needed facility in the village. “It’s fantastic that WREN has awarded us this money and we’re really looking forward to the Follifields recreation area taking shape over the next few months.”

WREN is a not-for-profit business that awards grants from funds donated by FCC Environment through the Landfill.

Penny Beaumont, WREN’s grant manager for Yorkshire, said: “We’re delighted to be supporting the Follifoot Follifields Recreational Play Area project and pleased our funding will provide such a fantastic facility for children and young families across the area.

“WREN is always happy to consider grant applications for projects that make a difference to local communities and we’re really looking forward to seeing this one take shape soon.”

Follifields will be a space for the whole community to enjoy; the play area will be fun and challenging for toddler and junior age ranges, whereas the kick-about area will be an informal open space where people can play football, rounders and throw a ball.

It will also be a great area for residents to go for a walk and meet neighbours.

The whole site has been designed to be in keeping with the village and will look natural and appealing. FOFWRAP hopes the area will be open in the autumn.