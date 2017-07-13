Win tickets to see internationally renowned tenor

This week in our competition, the Harrogate Advertiser and Harrogate International Festivals are offering the chance to win a pair of tickets to see “From Your Ever Loving Son, Jack”.

The story of young Jack Ellicott’s WWI - from signing up in 1915 until his death on the Somme in 1916 - is told in song and in his own words from his letters home, performed and read by his great nephew, the internationally acclaimed tenor, Joshua Ellicott.

Joshua, who has performed all over the globe, presents this deeply personal concert that tells the true story of Jack, a volunteer in the Great War.

Devised by Joshua and pianist Simon Lepper, this hour-long piece takes us into Jack’s world. We make Jack’s acquaintance as he begins his training as a 19 year-old volunteer, and lose him as a friend on the Somme in August 1916. Jack died on August 12, 1916 - a matter of weeks after being sent to the front line.

At times funny, surprising or deeply moving, the ordinary unsophisticated ups and downs of a young soldier are revealed. The accompanying music is in some way directly connected to the First World War, including Claude Debussy, John Ireland and Frank Bridge.

To enter, simply answer the following question:

What relation is Joshua Ellicott to Jack Ellicott?

Email your answer to news@harrogateadvertiser.co.uk - please include your name, address and daytime contact number.

Alternatively, post your answer to Harrogate Festivals Ticket Competition, c/o Harrogate Advertiser, 1 Cardale Park, Beckwith Head Road, Harrogate, HG3 1RZ including the details requested above.

The deadline for entries is noon on Thursday, July 20.

Normal Johnston Press competition rules apply. For terms and conditions, visit www.harrogateadvertiser.co.uk.

l “From Your Ever Loving Son, Jack” is at the Wesley Chapel, Harrogate on Thursday, July 27, 7.30pm.