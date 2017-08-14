Wild swimmers invited to take a dip in Roundhay Park's lake

Have your say

Fancy swimming in the inviting waters of Waterloo Lake?

Although swimming is banned in Roundhay Park for most of the year, three supervised open water sessions have been organised later this month to allow beginners to try the sport.

The programme is part of the World Triathlon Series' Leeds Legacy project, and aims to introduce novices to triathlon.

Participants aged 16 and over will learn to put on a wetsuit, enter the water safely, navigate, become accustomed to the temperature and exit the lake.

Waterloo Lake was used in the World Triathlon elite and amateur races in the park back in June.

Qualified coaches and lifeguards will be on hand during the evening sessions, which are free to attend. Wetsuits are provided.

The swims take place on Thursday nights from 6.30-8.30pm on August 24 and 31 and September 7.

All are welcome to attend.

Visit http://active.leeds.gov.uk/communitysport/pages/eventdetails.aspx?eventId=sports-11561 to sign up.