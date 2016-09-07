Wetherby’s ‘Cracking Little Yorkshire Run’ has a global appeal

Entries from Italy and Aberdeen were among the starting line-up for the Wetherby 10k.

Three races - the Wetherby 10k, 5k and mini run - took runners along routes from the Wetherby Racecourse base.

NAWN 1609043AM2 Wetherby 10k Run. Team Blu Hair and Pink Beauty of Wetherby. .(1609043AM2)

Race director Robert Gray said: “Entries from Italy and Aberdeen this year show that ‘The Cracking Little Yorkshire Run’, as its been dubbed, has followers not only from local running clubs but from far and wide.

“Thanks go to Wetherby Lions who help throughout the day in a multitude of roles. Without the support of their members, the generosity and good will of Wetherby businesses, who are only too willing to help out where they can, and of course our own club members, we wouldn’t have such a well respected race. “The Gold Grading Award the event holds with British Association of Road Races was quietly being scrutineered again on the day by official Mike Parker.

“I’m proud to say we passed that test and retain the highest standard. We now look forward to another year of preparation to make 2017’s race another ‘Cracking Little Yorkshire Run’.”

The main race attracted 694 runners with 45-year-old Andy Grant, of Harrogate Harriers, claiming victory in a time of 32 minutes 42 seconds, just a minute off the course record set by Darren Bilton in 2010.

Second was Ben Pease of Ripon Runners, third Liam O’Brien of Hyde Park Harriers, fourth was Nick Hooker of Leeds City AC, with fifth going to team mate from Leeds and last year’s winner Mike Burrett. Mike, from Harrogate, was coming back from injury but was still 10 seconds quicker than his winning time of last year.

First woman in was Hannah Oldroyd, of Saltaire Striders, in a time of 36 minutes 56 seconds. Hannah beat previous two times winner Pauline Munro, who finished in second place in 37 minutes 39 seconds. Third was Charlotte Wills, who completed the six-mile course just short of 40 minutes.

A large mug was awarded to all finishers, something Robert said the runners looked forward to receiving.

“It’s a great day for the club,” he added. “We have an opportunity to raise awareness of the club in the community and show our support for local charities. This year our member Joseph Kwallah encouraged us to support Wetherby and District Foodbank.”

The second Yorkshire Gold 5k saw last year’s winner Reece Dalton defend his title in 17 minutes 31 seconds.

Wetherby Runners’ Toby Hillery finished second overall and Stella Cross was first woman.

The mini marathon, over 1.8km, was won by Kyle McLeay of Otley AC and first girl was Valley Striders’ Sophie Turner.