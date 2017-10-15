Wetherby High Class of 69 reunion

Former classmates who left Wetherby High School in 1974 reunited in the town last week to share memories.

A group of about 35 got together at Wetherby Social Club to mark their 60th birthdays.

NAWN 1710076AM7 Class of 69. Norma Sexton, Paul Harris, Linda Ellerbeck, Billy Hunter and Joanna Lister. (1710076AM7)

Co-organiser Dianne Terry, of Fountains Abbey, said: “We will all be 60 in this school year, up to August next year and we thought it would be a good idea to hold a reunion.

“It is 43 years since we saw some of them but it was lovely, like we had never been away.

“We were such a lovely bunch at the time when we were at school.”

The year group held a reunion in 1992 at the High School but had not been together since but that did not stop people attending the latest from across the globe.

“We had one girl arrange a trip around the reunion as she came from her home in South Africa,” added Dianne who organised the event with Jacky Darley, of Collingham, and Ken Dempsey of Leeds.

“Another woman cam from Canada. They came from all over and everyone asked if there would be another reunion.”

Dianne thanked Dawn Payne of Wetherby Social Club for hosting a great event.

* Are you planning a school reunion? If so, send details, appeals for former schoolmates to join the reunion, and any old school photographs to: news@wetherbynews.co.uk