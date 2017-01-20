Weekly list of planning applications - week ending January 13

Weekly list of planning applications received by Harrogate Borough Council, week ending January 13.

Harrogate

Notification for prior approval for change of use of agricultural building to photographic studio, home office and domestic store (use class - C3) at Pinewood Farm, Crag Lane, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs Clarke.

Erection of extension. The proposed extension would extend four metres beyond an original rear wall, would have a height of three metres to the ridge and a height of 2.7 metres to the eaves at 73 Swinton Court, Harrogate for Z Gaunt.

Display of internally illuminated replacement totem sign and three non-illuminated vinyl panel signs to three existing totems located throughout carpark and internally illuminated fascia sign and non-illuminated aluminium panel sign located to front elevation of supermarket at Sainsbury’s, Railway Road, Harrogate for Sainsbury’s Supermarkets Limited.

Conversion of ground floor to form two flats, to involve erection of first-floor extension to rear projection and alterations to fenestration at Lucky Numbers Bingo Club, 85 Skipton Road, Harrogate for M Stephens.

Erection of single storey extensions at 28 Almsford Drive, Harrogate for L Hunt.

Conversion of integral garage to form additional living accommodation and alterations to fenestration at Rossett Croft, 33B Green Lane, Harrogate for J Utley.

Erection of extension. The proposed extension would extend three metres beyond an original rear wall, would have a height of 3.4 metres to the ridge and a height of 3.4 metres to the eaves at 9 Robinson Drive, Harrogate for J Hart.

Erection of single storey extension (revised scheme) at 4 West Lea Avenue, Harrogate for L Allison.

Erection of two storey and single storey extensions, alterations to fenestration, new vehicular access and hardstanding at 66 Green Lane, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs Wynne.

Erection of single storey extension and alteration to fenestration at 22 Forest Way, Harrogate for M Wilson.

Lateral reduction (2m) to one Sycamore tree (W1), felling one Cypress tree (W1), crown lifting (5m) to one Sycamore tree (W1), crown lifting (3m) and crown cleaning to three Spruce trees (G1) of Tree Preservation Order 36/2006 at 22 Stone Rings Close, Harrogate for L Clark.

Conversion of two flats to form one dwelling house at 32 St Marks Avenue, Harrogate for J Currie.

Erection of new timber gates and metal railings to front boundary wall at 9 Cavendish Avenue, Harrogate for D Bell.

Conversion of two self contained flats to form one self contained flat, installation of replacement handrails and ballustrading, alterations to fenestration and erection of glass canopy over access door at flats two and three Stray Lodge, Trinity Road, Harrogate for A Whiteley.

Felling of two Himalayan Birch trees within the Harrogate Conservation Area at The Adelphi, Cold Bath Road, Harrogate for FirstPort Retirement Property Services.

Felling of one box tree in the Harrogate Conservation Area at 4 Duchy Road, Harrogate at Mr Forster.

Crown thin and crown lift of lime within Tree Preservation Order 23/1990 at 2 Birstwith House, Firs Park, Firs Drive, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs Oates.

Demolition of existing detached garage and of rear lean-to extension and erection of a single and two-storey rear extension and alterations to fenestration (revised scheme) at 44 St Clements Road, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs Blake.

Conversion of barn to form two dwellings (site area 0.17ha) at Castle Farm, Crag Lane, Killinghall for Mr and Mrs Warren.

Approval of details required under conditions three, four, five and six of planning permission 15/01385/LB at York House, Main Street, Ripley for S Pritchard.

Approval of details under condition seven (remediation scheme) of planning permission 16/03853/FUL - Conversion of barn to be linked with existing house, demolition of storage shed, alterations to existing fenestration and installation of new fenestration and formation of garden with patio and dry stone walling at The Stables, Shaw Lane, Beckwithshaw for S Cooke.

Demolition of garage, both porches, shed and stables, conversion of outbuilding to form living office accomodation, erection of garage and two single storey extensions, alterations to fenestration, widening of access road and installation of replacement package treatment plant at Low House Farm, Howhill Quarry Road, Beckwithshaw for Mr and Mrs Connor.

Alteration to slurry stores to include fitting of PVC covers at High Moor Farm, Beckwithshaw for G Swires.

Knaresborough

Demolition of rear extension and erection of single storey wrap round extension and installation of door at 28 Aspin Lane, Knaresborough for A Gillett.

Targeted removal of branches to two Alder trees in the Knaresborough Conservation Area at 19 Finkle Street, Knaresborough for Mr Broady.

Discharge of section 106 agreement relating to permission 99/04177/FUL for the retention of alterations with extension to existing outbuilding and retention of hardstanding at Forest Moor Farm, Forest Moor Road, Knaresborough for Mr and Mrs Muncaster.

Application for the non material ammendment to allow for a drop in eaves height of planning permission 16/01128/REM at land at New Road, Scotton for Mr Hearn.

Demolition of existing extension and erection of a conservatory. Erection of two single storey extensions, erection of attached garages and alteration to fenestration. (revised scheme) at Afallon, Bond End, Knaresborough for Mr and Mrs Wilson.

Outline application for development of business park with access at land at Flaxby South West of the junction of the A59 and A1M for Forward Investment LLP.

Erection of orangery at Northcroft, Farnham Lane, Ferrensby for N Worshop.

ripon

Erection of single storey wrap round extension with formation of hipped roof and alterations to fenestration at 29 Whitcliffe Lane, Ripon for Mr and Mrs Verity.

Erection of single storey extension and installation of roof lantern and roof light at 3 Red Bank Drive, Ripon for Mr and Mrs Ellerker.

Raising of roof annex height, alterations to fenestrations and erection of dormer window at Primrose Cottage, 20 Primrose Close, Ripon for Mr and Mrs Hall.

Erection of 36 dwellings with associated car parking and eight light industrial units with 25 parking spaces, vehicular access and demolition of existing industrial buildings at Ash Grove Industrial Estate, Ash Grove, Ripon for c/o agent.

Retrospective application for retention of carport and solar panel array on roof at 1 North Parade, North Street, Ripon for Mrs Di Silvestro.