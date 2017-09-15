Walk: Grimwith Reservoir

Lying within the confines of the reservoir boundary wall, this walk provides stunning views of the adjacent moors, the valley and the lower Yorkshire Dales.
There are plenty of opportunities for budding photographers to take a snap of the wildlife, rolling hills or sailing boats gliding across the crystal blue waters. The walk is 4.5 miles long and located off the B6265 Pateley Bridge/Grassington Road near Dibbles Bridge.
Almost Done!
Registering with Wetherby News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.