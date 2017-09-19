Villages cultivate blooming wonderful awards at top class county finals

Communities in the Wetherby area are celebrating great blooming success in the prestigious Yorkshire in Bloom Awards.

Hard work by countless volunteers was rewarded at the glittering prize giving at York Racecourse last week.

Barwick-in-Elmet was awarded a Gold prize, having fought off strong competition to be named overall winner in the Large Village category. Just missing out on the top prize were Bramham and Scholes who also received Gold awards.

And in the small village, Spofforth took Gold and was declared category winner.

In the In Your Neighbourhoods category Shadwell earned an Outstanding.

And Golds went to All Saints Church, Barwick-in-Elmet, The Methodist Church, Barwick in Elmet, and Wetherby Manor Care Home in the Public and Private Charitable category.

In the Open Space Wetherby’s Friends of Sandringham Park took Gold and Platinum went to Spofforth in Bloom Ginny Green Holes Environmental Play Scheme and Spofforth in Bloom Millennium Garden.

Sandringham Park picked up a Thriving award in the RHS It’s Your Neighbourhood and Shadwell was given Outstanding.

Chairman of Friends of Sandringham Park, Kazia Knight said: “Adding this to our sixth green flag award this year has made it a very successful year again for the Friends of Sandringham park.”

Coun Lucinda Yeadon, Leeds City Council’s executive member for the environment and sustainability, said: “We are unbelievably fortunate to have in Leeds an array of residents, community groups, council staff, businesses and other organisations whose hard work and dedication is ensuring that our city and communities continue to look so wonderful.

“It is brilliant, therefore, to see all their efforts recognised by the Yorkshire in Bloom judges which saw the city and community groups earn a variety of awards and walk away as category winners in various sections.”

It was Bramham’s fourth Gold award and the village’s In Bloom Chairman Lynne Marshall said: “Everyone in the village was absolutely delighted and have worked enthusiastically towards this result.

“We were pleased to have such positive and encouraging comments from the judges, Lynda Parkinson and John Stanley.”

Residents of Barwick in Elmet were delighted when the Yorkshire in Bloom results were announced at the annual Award Ceremony last Tuesday as their village achieved exceptional results yet again.

Not only did Barwick receive a Yorkshire Rose Gold Award as overall winners of the Large Village category but they also received a Yorkshire Rose Gold Award as the Best Village entry in the village section of the competition.

In addition Tony Greaves, a stalwart of Barwick in Bloom, received a Yorkshire Rose Community Champions Award.

Secretary of Barwick in Bloom Geoff Yapp said: “This is the 11th consecutive year that the village has achieved a gold award in either Britain in Bloom or Yorkshire in Bloom and we are delighted with the exceptional results which we have gained this year.

“They are a credit to all the hard work put in by Barwick in Bloom volunteers and the tremendous support which we receive from our sponsors and village residents.

“Our Church teams are brilliant and we are so pleased that Tony has been given the Community Champions Award as he works so hard to keep the village looking at its best.”

Scholes in Bloom were delighted at being presented with a Gold Award in the Large Village category.

“This is a reflection of the continual hard work carried out by all members of the Scholes in Bloom Group throughout the year which keeps the village in an excellent condition and which is loved and appreciated by both the residents and visitors,” said spokesman Jean Bell.