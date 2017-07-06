Twitter rallies to help man complete photo challenge with Harrogate police

A man’s picture with a Harrogate police officer is going viral after he challenged Twitter to help him get photographs with two police departments from across the globe.

Callum Black sent a tweet to the Twitter pages of North Yorkshire and New York Police Departments in June explaining he was visiting both the county and the city soon, and wanted a picture with both NYPDs.

It wasn’t long before he got a reply and posted a picture with Harrogate’s very own Roads Policing Officer, Sergeant Paul Cording.

Callum said: “It was just an amazing thing that when I was visiting my friends, we realised that it was the same acronym for both police departments and it was just a tweet I put out on a whim. I didn’t expect to get this kind of response to it. Quite a few people have got engaged with it on Twitter.

Callum has since left the district and returned home to Newtonmore in the Scottish Highlands.

But having now completed half the challenge, he’s hoping the police in New York will be as camera ready when he visits the city in September.