Tributes paid to Special Glenn Goodman

Police officers, staff and special constables have paid their respects to Special Constable Glenn Goodman on the 25th anniversary of his death.

The officers gathered at the police memorial to Glenn on Wetherby Road in Tadcaster last Wednesday afternoon following a memorial service held at South Otterington Church near police headquarters earlier this year.

Glenn, 37, was shot while on duty on June 7 1992 when he made a routine stop of a vehicle on the A64 near Tadcaster. He died later that day. Paul Magee, a member of the IRA was jailed for life for his murder but later released under the Good Friday agreement.

Chief Constable Dave Jones said last week: “Glenn’s death was a dark and tragic moment in the history of North Yorkshire Police and he will never be forgotten.

“Glenn was volunteering to help protect his local community when he - and his family - paid the ultimate price. Today there are thousands of others on duty across the UK, facing similar dangers every day who all deserve our support.”

He added: “Poignantly, the anniversary of Glenn’s death falls within National Volunteers’ Week, when we pay homage to volunteers across the country who, to use Glenn’s own words, do it “to make a difference”.

“My thanks goes to each one of these remarkable people, while the thoughts of everyone at North Yorkshire Police remain with Glenn’s family and friends.”