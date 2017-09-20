Triathlon for sporty Cundall Manor pupils

Over 200 pupils, aged seven to 13, from Cundall Manor braved a gruelling test of stamina as they tackled the first ever triathlon.

Head of Girl’s Games, Louise Bessey, said many pupils have a strong interest in each activity but may never have thought about bringing the sports together. She said: “Each discipline within the Triathlon is a unique challenge. Our pupils had the chance to sample each of the areas and compete against each other in the pool, on their bikes and on foot.”

She added: “Everyone seemed to enjoy the challenge. We are already a very active school and this was a superb opportunity for some of our younger pupils to try a new discipline, something which they did with gusto.”

The pupils were inspired by the Brownlee brothers.