Travel alert: Major disruption after person struck by train on East Coast Main Line

Train services between Yorkshire and London are being severely disrupted after a man was struck by a train on the East Coast Main Line.

National Rail reported earlier that a person has been hit by a train between Retford and Newark North Gate, blocking all lines between the stations.

Emergency services have now finished their work at the scene and the lines have reopened.

But the disruption to services is expected to continue until around 1pm.

British Transport Police said its officers were called shortly before 8.40am to reports that a man had been hit by a train.

A spokesman said: “We attended, alongside colleagues from the ambulance service, but the person was sadly declared dead at the scene.

“The incident is not believed to be suspicious and we are now working to contact the person’s next of kin.”

Services being affected by the disruption include:

Grand Central between Bradford Interchange and London Kings Cross.

Hull Trains between Hull and London Kings Cross.

Virgin Trains East Coast between Harrogate, York, Edinburgh, Leeds and Glasgow Central.