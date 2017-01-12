Touching Transdev tribute to Harrogate bus driver who died at Christmas

Transdev have paid a unique tribute to one its much-loved Harrogate employees by naming a bus in his honour.

Peter Melville-Smith started his career at Transdev in 1973 as a scheduler but in recent years went on to work as a staffing manager.

Transdev's tribute to Peter

However, the company said that Peter was also often seen doing anything that was needed to help "keep the show on the road".

From detailing work, managing the bus station and even driving the buses, Peter was hailed by Transdev as "visible and well known to customers" and "a loyal servant to local public transport".

Following Peter's death shortly before Christmas, aged 62, the chief executive of Transdev Alex Hornby posted an emotional picture and message to his former colleague on Twitter.

Alex wrote: "Peter was one of the most fiercely committed people I have been fortunate to work with. He just made things happen.

Peter Melville-Smith

"It goes without saying that I haven't worked here for anywhere near as long as Peter or his many colleagues that he counted as his friends.

"But it was clear that his contributions to the local bus industry were many, were great and were obvious to those around him.

"He never stopped, despite many of us encouraging him to take it easy, but as he said to me and other staff, he loved the adrenaline of work".

"We as his fellow workers, along with our customers and the wider bus industry are indebted to him and, whilst we may be the poorer without Peter, our company will move on with our people who directly learned from him, and were inspired by him."

On January 6, Mr Hornby confirmed that, with the permission of his family, one of the buses on the 36 fleet will be named Peter Melville-Smith.

The bus was officially taken out on roads for the first time yesterday, January 11, with many of Peter's friends and families at the bus station to pay tribute to him.

Mr Hornby added: "Peter lived for the job and was an exceptional member of our team at Harrogate.

"Well known and well liked amongst our staff and our customers, Peter was a true busman, and a true gentleman.

"Our thoughts go out to his wife Pauline and daughter Susan.’