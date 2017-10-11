Top Indian musicians in concert at Bramham

Two of the most critically acclaimed Indian musicians will perform live in Bramham in a bid to help young people with exceptional musical talents.

Fresh from her recent USA tour, sitar player Roopa Panesar will be accompanied by Leeds-based tabler player Bhupinder Singh Chaggar at the village hall on Saturday October 14 to raise money for South Asian Arts-uk (SAA-uk) Young Performers Fund.

Paul French, organiser of the event and SAA-uk’s chairman, said: “Fundraisers like this are an essential part of our work.

“Young people in music are at the heart of our existence and we truly believe thatperformance opportunities have a positive impact on their development. “Public performances increase confidence, which will in turn motivate young people to aspire to achieve excellence.”

He added: “We’re confident the night will be good fun as well as musically mesmerising.

“People will have the chance to bid in our auction as well as trying their luck on the raffle, we have some great prizes up for grabs!”

SAA-uk’s Young Performers Fund was set up three years ago has already supported 15 junior musicians in Yorkshire, helping them onto the professional stage.

It allows SAA-uk to contribute towards one-to-one training sessions, new instruments, rehearsals and performance opportunities.

And SAA-uk’s winter concert season will see talented, developing, young musicians take to the stage before every professional main act performance.

In addition to Rooper and Bhupinder’s performance, which is part of Diwali celebrations, five gifted and talented young musicians, aged 11 to 19 from the SAA-uk youth ensemble will also take to the stage with their own new musical act.

Doors open 7pm for 7.30pm start. Tickets, £15 on the door or box office 0113 2445523, include a drinks reception, authentic Punjabi food, auction and raffle, Or book online at: www.ticketsource.co.uk/saauk