Tockwith Show highlight leads to charity donation

A Harrogate dog rescue charity has received a donation to help care for its animals thanks to the success of this year’s Tockwith Show.

Tockwith & District Agricultural Society has awarded £200 to Miss Mollies Rescue after raising funds from entry to the popular Companion Dog Show.

Show co-chairman Sam Blacker said: “We’re delighted to have fundraised to support a local charity dedicated to rescuing dogs and finding them a new home.

“The Companion Dog event is always a real highlight in the Tockwith Show schedule, enjoyed by dog owners and all our visitors.

“It’s an opportunity to celebrate the agility and skills of our canine friends while learning about responsible pet ownership and offering them a health MOT.”

Karen Moss from Miss Mollie’s Rescue said: “We were delighted to be involved in the Companion Dog Show which was a huge success and the judges were clearly very impressed with the high standard of entries.”

More information about the charity, at: www.missmolliesrescue.org.uk.

Tockwith Show dog steward Sally Walker presents a cheque for £200 to Karen Moss of Miss Mollies Dog Rescue.