Time to develop new skills

Children and young people are all back at school and new courses have been started by many of our young people at colleges and universities, writes Wetherby Mayor Coun Norma Harrington.

This month I would like to focus on the opportunities available for learning and developing new skills, for people of all ages. Wetherby’s Education Trust recently held an open day in the High School, where local groups put a lot of effort into showcasing their activities with everything from a range of evening classes to flower arranging to angling, and everything in between.

Wetherby’s own evening class programme starts again this Thursday evening, so please go along to the High School to register and support this initiative.

The Wetherby 10k run was a great day out for runners and spectators alike and was another successful event encouraging visitors to the town. Well done to the Wetherby Runners and the organising committee, who are already planning next year’s event.

The Band Stand Trust have had another successful series of concerts, with the finale last weekend. The crowds around the bandstand have enjoyed many varied play lists on some sunny and not so sunny Sunday afternoons from April to September. The concerts do take a lot of organising so if you feel able to help with setting up the chairs and helping put up the speakers once in a while, please get in touch with Rob and his team.

The Wetherby Festival Committee have been working hard to arrange this year’s festival which runs from October 13, with many and varied entertainments lined up for us. Please do look at the festival brochure that dropped through your letter boxes over the past few weeks, and visit the box office in the Old Men’s Parliament building to ensure you get tickets for the events you would like to attend as they do sell quickly.

Tom and I attended the annual parade day at Strensall Barracks to celebrate the work of the ACF (Army Cadet Force) for North and West Yorkshire. We saw many young people aged between 13 and 18 brimming with enthusiasm and confidence about the activities they had attended and the things they had achieved. The ACF enables young people to obtain life skills in a fun environment, including attaining Duke of Edinburgh Awards and learning how to work as a team and empower others.

This area of Wetherby and surrounding villages falls within the jurisdiction of C Company and they have detachments in Harewood and Seacroft. All the adult instructors are volunteers and their commitment and skills enable so many young people to achieve things they would never have dreamt of doing, such as mountaineering, rock climbing, kayaking, mountain biking, learning to play a musical instrument, becoming a first aider, learning fieldcraft skills, going on expeditions and helping in their local communities. Anybody out there who feels they have something to offer, or young people who would like to join, look at their website www.armycadets.com

Wetherby has their own detachment of Air Cadets and they held an open evening recently to highlight the work that they do. This is more focused on air force activities than army, but gives another opportunity for young people to get involved and learn life skills and develop confidence and team working skills. They also have a website www.aircadets.org

Scouts and Guides groups in our town also need adult leaders, so if you feel that you have some time to spare and are interested in working with youngsters to develop skills and have fun, please think about volunteering through www.scouts.org.uk and www.girlguiding.org.uk

We have seen major road and building works come to fruition during the past month and what a joy it is to drive down St James’ Street without fear of ruining the suspension on my car. The re-opening of Linton Bridge has eased the daily commute for so many residents as well as re-invigorating the businesses of Linton and Collingham, and the re-building of the wall at Micklethwaite is going well. Thank you for your patience during these works.

Planning issues around the area are a challenge for us all and Wetherby Town Council will continue to take considered decisions about any proposals that may affect our lovely town. Please look at the minutes of the latest Town Council Meeting for updates. Our next meeting is on Tuesday October 10 so do come along.