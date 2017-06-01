Tadcaster school nets third place in national football finals

A Tadcaster primary school confirmed their status as being among the best in the country by securing third place in the ESFA Nations Cup, the England leg of the world’s biggest football tournament for 10-12 year olds.

Having triumphed earlier in the year in the county knockout rounds and the resulting North regional final, Barkston Ash Catholic Primary School competed at Stoke City FC in the Small Schools’ Cup.

The Barkston Ash team secured five points from a possible nine in the group stage to book their place in the knockout rounds.

They faced Baston School in the semi-finals, but eventually came up short in a nail-biting match with the final score being 3-0.

Christopher Power, head teacher at Barkston Ash Catholic Primary, said: “We’re very proud of our team, they’ve worked so hard for many months to get this far. It’s been an incredible experience for the team to play at a Premier League-stadium at Stoke City FC.

“Playing in the semi-finals in a national tournament is such a fantastic achievement, which goes to show how far you can go if you work hard as a team and believe in yourself.

“Becoming national champions last year was an incredible experience but we are just as proud of this year’s team for their wonderful efforts and sportsmanship.”

Former Tottenham, Liverpool and England centre back John Scales, ambassador of the tournament, added: “Hats off to the team for an outstanding performance at the national finals.

“I watched several of their games including the thrilling semi-final against Baston School and their performance throughout the tournament has been exemplary”.