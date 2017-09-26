Tadcaster’s yellow ducks all set to go with the flow

It will be ducks all the way this Saturday as Tadcaster Community Swimming Pool hosts the annual Duck Race.

With more than 900 yellow plastic ducks and 33 colourful Corporate ducks already sold, the event promises to be bigger and better than ever.

BBC Radio York presenters Adam Tomlinson and Clare Frisby will compere the event and the winner of the primary schools’ duck painting competition will be announced.

There will be monetary prizes for the first Corporate duck to swim in, and first, second and third prizes presented for the first three yellow ducks to float home.

“Please come down to the river bank, purchase a duck, enjoy everything the day has to offer and support this year’s event,” said Chris Porter, Facility Manager for Tadcaster Swimming Pool.

“We have more than 25 stalls lined up and food and games,” he added.

It is hoped that the 2017 Duck Race will raise more than £4,000, with the money going to “expand the reception area at the pool to improve customer experience”.

Tadcaster Duck Race takes place on the River Wharfe between noon and 4pm, with the ducks being launched from the viaduct at 2pm.