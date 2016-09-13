Tadcaster Carnival goers come together to have fun in the sun

Thousands of people enjoyed Tadcaster Carnival attractions and it was sunshine all the way.

Setting the scene were the cast of Frozen Forever Stage Show, as they officially opened proceedings with large party poppers.

And S Club Party followed, definitely getting everyone in party mood singing their popular hits and encouraging audience participation.

Children were delighted with Frozen and the opportunity afterwards to meet the cast.

Train and donkey rides, Zorb football, a slippery pole provided by the Scouts and all the fun of the fair also kept children entertained and, together with pizza, burgers and ice cream on the menu it was a winning formula.

Members of Tadcaster Theatre Company dressed in characters from their forthcoming pantomime Sleeping Beauty to greet those arriving at the gate and together with the manager and his staff from Sainsbury’s in Tadcaster, made sure everyone was made to feel welcome.

Transdev brought along a Coastliner bus and welcomed all on board with personalised messages being shown on the front.

In the evening this was changed for an open top York Sightseeing Bus, the first 100 per cent electric bus in the world being shown off to the public.

Karuna Tribal Belly Dance added a splash of colour and Tadcaster Grammar School Big Band showed why they have such a great reputation, as they wowed the audience with their selection of Big Band hits.

Local talent James Brown and band Triptych, Kev Jones and Kelly Bolland really rocked the stage throughout the day, all compered by Minster FM and in the evening Night At The Movies, The Mix and Huge were the icing on the cake, topped off with a massive fireworks display.

All in all it was a day Tadcaster could be proud of and a wonderful achievement by the Carnival Committee, who work tirelessly to bring the day together.

Despite the lack of a parade because of the collapsed bridge, the day provided non-stop entertainment and the weather certainly helped as the sun shone all day.

“We couldn’t have wished for a better day from start to finish,” said Graham Collins, Chairman of the Tadcaster Carnival Committee.

“From the weather to the quality of acts, the day was buzzing as thousands came through the gate and there was something for everyone,” he added.

“Thank you to everyone who came and supported us and all who helped on the day to make this such a fantastic event for the Town.”