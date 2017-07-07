Sun shines and brings crowds out t0 Bramham Gala

Organisers of Bramham Gala declared that this years event was the best ever and the most successful.

In brilliant sunshine and warm conditions, hundreds of people from the village and beyond descended on the playing fields to enjoy the entertainment on the day.

Keith Innocent Chairman of the Bramham Gala committee said: “It was great fun on Saturday to see so many people come along and support the gala, our team worked hard to put this event on and with help from sponsors and advertisers we made some very welcome funds to put on an even better gala next year.”

The main attraction was a fantastic display from the Ridgeside birds of prey team along with their Little Nippers lurcher and terrier race team.

Members of the public were invited to join in the display and saw falcons flying under a human tunnel made up of children and the odd adult as well as letting children hold the falcons.

Dogs chasing the electric lure proved a great attraction with people being encouraged to bring their dogs into the arena to try to copy the display dogs chasing around the field.

This ended up in various levels of success from one dog chasing the lure to many others running off into the crowds.

A fun dog show took place with three categories to enter - dog with the waggiest tail, best trick and the dog that looked most like its owner.

“This was hilarious and was judged by a real Crufts judge, Diana North,” added Keith.

“There was plenty to do and see, including several stalls doing tombolas and the school doing face painting along with a treasure hunt around the gala field.”

Refreshments were on offer with fish and chips, the NSPCC barbecue and Yorkshire Dales Ice Cream. Teas coffees and cakes were provided by the Church and the Yorkshire Countrywomans Association.

The dog show was sponsored by Discount Feeds in Wetherby and they also sold cakes in aid of the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

“The beer tent provided live music and proved so popular that they ran out of lager and beer by 3pm,” added Keith.

“Bramham Gala is proving the be one of the most popular events in the Wetherby area now and is attracting support from far and beyond.”

