Summer of note for youth band

Tewit Youth Band have had an amazing Summer so far with many successes, after the first big one winning a Silver Award at the National Youth Brass Band Championships in Salford University.

At the Ripon Cathedral Brass Band Entertainment Competition held in the Cathedral itself, the Senior Band competed against 11 adult bands, once again with excellent results.

“Bearing in mind the average age of the current Senior Band is under 16, they achieved an overall fourth place,” said band president Colin Gibbs.

They won the Best Soloist award with Gabriel Snowden, who is only 15, playing on his Tenor Horn. They also won the Youth Award and the prize for the Best Band in Fourth Section or below.

The following week the Senior Band travelled to the Saddleworth area for the famous Whit Friday Marches, of Brassed Off fame.

After marching through and performing in eight towns they came away with a first and four second prizes for playing in the Youth sections and Three Youth Deportment prizes.

The next day the Intermediate Band, supported by some of the younger members of the Senior Band, competed in the Knaresborough Bed Race. Dressed in ‘Star Wars’ theme they marched through the town playing the music theme the whole way. Competing in the Youth Race they managed to Win first prize.

The following weekend the Intermediate Band marched through Otley with temperatures in the upper 20’s for their annual Carnival, followed the next day by competing in the Morley Marches where they won the Deportment Prize for marching.

The annual President’s Concert was held at St Mark’s Church with a capacity audience, including the Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Harrogate, MP Andrew Jones, and Harrogate Lions president, Carol Houseman, who presented a cheque for new waistcoates for the Intermediate Band. The audience enjoyed a wide range of musical talent, from the Junior, Intermediate, and Senior bands who then combined.

Senior Band performed at the Canada Day ceremony at the Commonwealth War Graves at Stonefall.

Next up is a performance at Wetherby Bandstand on Saturday July 16.