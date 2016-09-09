Striders bring Crag Rat Run in to town

Knaresborough Striders running club have organised a new race in the town to continue the legacy of the popular King James School Fun Run series which ended two years ago.

And residents who have previously taken part in the KJS based runs are particularly encouraged to enter.

Re-named the Crag Rat Run, it is a five mile mixed terrain race starting and finishing at the cricket club, Aspin Lane on Sunday September 25 and is open to anyone aged 16 years and above.

Club Chairman, Jeremy Wilkinson said: “We want to put something on for the people of Knaresborough who have enjoyed the KJS based runs in previous years.

“It’s a new course with lots of interest and variety and will hopefully be an annual event.”

Entries on the day are allowed but the best way to enter is via racebest.com/races/knaresborough-crag-rat-run

For further infomation, visit: www.Knaresborough-striders.org.uk or phone 07725 991134.