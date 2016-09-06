Steam fair defies wet weather

Engines of all shapes and sized rolled into the grounds of Harewood House last weekend.

Families from across the county let off steam at the return of the Harewood Steam Fair.

NAWN 1609041AM2 Harewood Steam Fair. Oliver Maslin with a 1921 Burrell Showmans Road Locomotive. (1609041AM2)

Although the wet weather led to the cancellation of the steam parade because of boggy ground conditions, the full programme went ahead.

A Harewood spokesman said: “The organisers welcomed around 4,000 visitors who enjoyed over 250 exhibitors across the weekend.”

Full-sized and miniature engines rallied from around the region for the return of the celebration of all things steam.

They were accompanied by a selection of vintage cars, classic motorcycles and vintage tractors at the event.

Pictures by Adrian Murray