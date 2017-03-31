Springtime Live lamb is bleating for a name

Springtime Live organisers are asking youngsters to name their lamb and win tickets to the popular Harrogate event and a Fodder sweety hamper.

Organisers Yorkshire Agricultural Society have tasked youngsters to come up with a name for the Springtime Live lamb, born on the show director Charles Mills’ farm at Appleton Roebuck.

A group of youngsters from St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School, Wetherby took a trip to the farm to launch the competition and meet the lamb which is one of 370 born in 2017.

Charles said: “With just over a month to go until Springtime Live we would like to get the public to suggest a name for this little lamb. Make sure you take part and be in with a chance to win!”

To take part, email info@yas.co.uk and put Springtime Live Lamb in the subject line, adding your chosen name and leaving contact details. A winner will be chosen on Thursday April 13.

Springtime Live returns to the Great Yorkshire Showground, Harrogate, on Bank Holiday Monday May 1. Now in its fourth year, the event will run from 9am to 4.30pm and due to the growing popularity of the event tickets will only be available in advance.

Back by popular demand is Mr Bloom from CBeebies and this year he will be accompanied by a bunch of fellow gardeners from the allotment, along with their musical instruments to entertain the tiddlers.

New for this year will be a Show trail which can be followed by children, collecting stamps for their Springtime Live passport, by successfully completing activities in each area, while the revamped Wool Story will be hosted by two panto dame style woolly ladies with costumes inspired and made from wool.

For those who have a fascination for the sky at night, then a visit to Astrocampus, the cosmodome is a must, to spot the constellations and planets.

Other new activities include stonework demonstration, mini beast craft and stick man building, as well as textile arts and farm animals including cows, sheep, goats, alpacas and pigs.

Old favourites - chocolate making with York Chocolate Story, bread, sausage and rope making, a Punch and Judy show, donkey rides, soft play areas and outdoor activities will also be available.

Tickets and more information can be found online at www.springtimelive.co.uk