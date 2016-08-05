Slideshow: Harrogate Property of the Week

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

An Edwardian home, a period town house and a stylish five bedroomed detached are among the featured houses in this week’s Harrogate Advertiser series property guide.

Clarice House, Hookstone Drive, Harrogate is a detached Edwardian home standing in a plot of more than a third of an acre and has an abundance of original features (£850,000, contact Myrings - 01423 566400).

North Parade, Ripon, is among this week's featured homes for sale

A terraced town house on North Parade, Ripon, retains a great deal of the original period features and benefits from an impressive kitchen breakfast room and stunning master bedroom en-suite (£465,000, contact Beadnall Copley - 01765 503500).

A detached five-bedroomed house on Dawson Court, Hampsthwaite, features a stylish interior which stands in a short cul-de-sac and is well placed for village facilities (£485,000, contact Hopkinsons - 01423 501201).

This week’s featured lettings include a substantial, ground floor apartment on Park Avenue, Harrogate, which has been modernised to the highest of standards (£2,700pcm, contact Nicholls Tyreman - 01423 530744).

A very well presented Grade II listed Georgian town house on Regent Parade, Harrogate, provides generous accommodation over four floors (£2,400, contact Verity Frearson, Harrogate - 01423 530000).

And in his weekly feature, property editor John Grainger looks at the “Waitrose effect” on properties around the Harrogate District.

