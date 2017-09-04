Sisters’ creative kids bid

Creative workshops for children aged 11-13 years will take place in Boston Spa on September 10.

Sisters Kath and Carla Simpson, of Creative Switch, have teamed up to stage the event in the hope of helping youngsters to become creative thinkers.

“When the men and women in charge of the biggest companies in the world were asked what skill they valued most in their employees they said creativity.

“Research has proven that creativity drops off massively when children reach secondary school and we want to give children some tools to prevent that from happening.”

The sisters will be piloting a free workshop in the village hall from 10am-12.30pm to explore creative thinking and get valuable feedback in how to best tackle the subject in schools.

Places are limited so contact Carla on 07887 648734 to reserve a place.