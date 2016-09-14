Singing Farmer goes solo for latest tour

Scholes-based singer/songwriter Chris Berry brings his Yorkshire tour to Wetherby next week when he plays The Bridge Hotel, Walshford on Thursday September 22.

Rural people will know Chris for his writing in the Yorkshire Post and his charity fundraising Singing Farmers, but this is his solo show that has already seen him sell out venues elsewhere in the county.

Chris has also toured as support act for music legends such Midge Ure and Joe Longthorne.

He’s back in the area and looking forward to a great night in Wetherby.

“I was one of the speakers at the Wetherby Festival a few years ago during their literary luncheon at The Bridge and thought it would be a great venue for my tour.

“We’re having a great time so far with sellout audiences and it would be fabulous to see this one full too. Tickets are selling very well.”

He added: “If you haven’t been to one of my shows before be prepared for one-man, one-guitar, lots of singing along, plenty of clapping along and sometimes dancing too!

“The stuff I play is everything people know plus some of my own.

“Think along the lines of Brown Eyed Girl, Stuck In The Middle With You, The Gambler, Valerie, Sprit In The Sky and Wonderful Tonight.

“We also raise money for Yorkshire Air Ambulance through the concerts with a fun auction.

“It suits all ages and we all go home exhausted, or is that just me?”

Chris Berry In Concert tickets are available either by visiting www.chrisberry.tv and paying via Paypal or by sending a cheque made payable to Chris Berry to: Chris Berry Tour - Wetherby, 2 Elmete Croft, Scholes, Leeds LS15 4BE including name, address and postcode. Hotline: 07855 992834 to check availability.