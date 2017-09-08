Severe delays on major Yorkshire routes after building truck falls on carriageway

Motorists face severe delays after a building truck fell from a lorry onto a major Yorkshire road junction.

The A66 is now closed and "gridlocked" in both directions, between the A1 at Scotch Corner and the A67 at Bowes.

Highways England said the closure is in place after an excavator being carried by a lorry fell onto the carriageway after 11am today (Friday).

Traffic police have warned that heavy delays are building and motorists are being advised to find alternative routes.

North Yorkshire Roads Policing Group said on Twitter: "Traffic is already gridlocked so please use alternative routes until advised further."