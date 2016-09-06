Seaside fun set for city centre park

Ripon is ready to set sail for the high seas this weekend.

Thanks to the city’s Festivals committee and Rotary Rowels a host of family attractions are set to transform the Spa Park on Saturday.

Ripon by the Sea, now in its seventh year, will feature donkey rides, Punch and Judy, a circus workshop, magic show, face painting, sand castle building fun fair and more, from 11am to 4pm.

There will also be a children’s tea party at 2pm.

Festival Chairman Bernard Bateman said: “We can guarantee that it will be a great family day once again and all we need is a nice day, and we look forward to welcome children from across the Ripon and rural area, especially to our children’s tea party and welcome them in fancy dess.”

He expressed his thanks to Ripon Rotary Rowels for their help in staging the annual event in its 32nd year with a very varied programme and thanks to Ripon City Council and North Yorkshire County Councillors Peter Horton and Bernard Bateman through their Locality Budgets.

“A full day of entertainment awaits all who decides to join Ripon Festivals and Ripon Rotary Rowels at the Spa Park on Saturday and we look forward to welcoming you,” added Coun Bateman.