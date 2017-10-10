School’s bid to find past pupils to inspire new

A Tadcaster school is seeking former students who can inspire the current generation to academic success and career confidence.

Tadcaster Grammar School in Toulston is one of 900 state secondaries and colleges across Britain which have worked with the education charity Future First to harness the talents and experience of alumni to support current students through old school tie networks.

Tadcaster Grammar head teacher Martyn Sibley aid: “We signed up to Future First’s scheme straightaway. I believe that this is a really exciting initiative.

“Our former students have gone on to achieve amazing things. We really want to hear from them, hear their stories and re-connect them with the TGS family.”

Future First’s vision is that every state school or college should be supported by a thriving, engaged alumni community that helps it to do more for its students.

More than 200,000 former students nationwide have signed up to stay connected with their old school. They’re motivating young people as career and education role models, mentors, work experience providers, governors and fundraisers.

Christine Gilbert, executive chair of Future First and a former Ofsted chief inspector, said, “Every state school student should have the opportunity to succeed in life after school, regardless of their background.”

Luci Davies, business and links manager at Tadcaster Grammar School, is waiting to hear from former students on l.davies@tgsch.uk.

Former students can also register with Future First by clicking the “For former students” link on the website www.futurefirst.org.uk.