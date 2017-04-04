Say it with flowers this Spring

National ‘wear a Flower Day’ is being launched to make Britian smile again and help people reconnect with nature.

The North of England Horticultural Society set-up the initiative to get people choosing their favourate blooom to wear on April 20 to commemorate, celebrate or just to make others happy.

Nick Smith, the society’s show director, said that people don’t realise the power that giving and wearing flowers has.

“Wearing flowers is certainly nothing new, in fact it goes back thousands of years, but these days we tend only to wear them for special occasions,” he said.

This year’s Harrogate Spring Flower Show which starts on April 20 is exploring the relationship between plants, flowers and style, and is offering the first thousand visitors a free bloom.