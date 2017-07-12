Roadworks to start on Monday

Road diversions are to be in place in Wetherby from next week to allow the long-awaited rebuilding of a collapsed wall on a key gateway to the town.

Contractor HACS Construction will be carrying out work on behalf of Micklethwaite Management Company from July 17 to rebuild the retaining wall which is on private land on the A168 Boston Road between Micklethwaite Grove (opposite the police station) and Lodge Lane. The wall was damaged in the Boxing Day Floods of 2015.

To allow the works to take place safely a one-way road closure will be required on Boston Road for the duration of the work, which is expected to take 18 weeks to complete. Following local discussions, the following arrangements will be in place:

Traffic and cyclists travelling northbound along Boston Road from the Boston Road Roundabout will be unaffected as a contraflow will be in place. Anyone wishing to travel southbound from Market Place/High Street to the Boston Road roundabout will be diverted northbound along High Street – North Street - Deighton Road – up to the Deighton road roundabout - Hudson Road – Privas Way.

Access to Wetherby Leisure Centre on Lodge Lane will be maintained throughout. Advanced warning signs have been installed on site advising road users of the forthcoming works.

In addition to the works and traffic management for the private repairs to the wall, to utilise the summer holiday period and repair the deterioration of the carriageway on St James Street, Leeds City Council will be carrying out resurfacing works from July 27 to September 1.

A Leeds City Council spokesman said: “These works will require a 24-hour road closure and access to residents, businesses and the car park will be maintained where possible.

“Both these works are being carried out in response to local feedback, and have been arranged following discussions with local ward councillors and West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA). The local Chamber of Trade has also been informed.”

Signed diversions will be in place for all traffic and pedestrians to follow. Bus services will be impacted by these works, to see full details visit http://www.wymetro.com/travelnews/busalerts/

Linton Bridge remains closed during this period but is expected to reopen in September 2017, subject to adverse weather.