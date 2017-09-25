Ripon woman sails out to aid Carribbean

The ship is currently racing across the Atlantic heading towards British Overseas Territories in the Caribbean that have been hit hard by hurricanes Irma and Jose.

Hannah, 30, is a Writer on board the ship which means she works in the ship’s office dealing with pay, making sure people get the correct allowances and sorting out leave.

Hannah explained: “In busy times I will get involved in money changing. Because we have had a change of deployment we were originally heading to the Mediterranean we had a load of Euros on board but we did manage to get some dollars while we had a brief stopover in Gibraltar so that the ship’s company will have local currency in the Caribbean.”

After leaving King James’s School in Knaresborough, Hannah had a three-year break before studying for a degree in Fashion Buying at Manchester Metropolitan University.

“I was 24 when I graduated and went to work for a fashion catalogue called Pure Collection as a Catalogue Production Executive. I produced the catalogues from start to finish.

“After a while I couldn’t really see any career progression in that area so I decided to leave and do something more worthwhile and different.

“I then spent two years in a learning disability facility, the Ripon Community Link, working with people from the ages of 19 and well into their 70s.

“I did all sorts of activities with them; we took them to swimming lessons, did cooking, IT and the arts. Whenever I go home on leave I always go back to see them, I miss them so much.

“As much as I loved working at Ripon Community Link, I had always wanted to be in the Navy so I got to the point that I was 27 years old and if I didn’t do it then, I was never going to do it.”

Hannah was born in Taunton but her family moved to Ripon when the was 13 and that’s where she considers to be her home. Her mum, Marion, lives in Ripon with her brother living in York.

HMS Ocean is the UK’s largest warship in commission. She is a Landing Platform Helicopter Carrier and is currently deploying to the hurricane hit Caribbean Islands to take aid to the British Overseas Territories. HMS Ocean had been due to take part in a large NATO exercise in the Mediterranean.