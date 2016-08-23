Region’s first ladies-only charity cycling sportive raises £11,000

Yorkshire Lass Cycling Club (YLCC) celebrated its first charity sportive with more than 300 riders joining organisers Kate Horsfall of Wetherby, Judith Worrall and Ali Tiffin in an event which will have raised around £11,000 for women’s cancer charities.

The sportive was supported by Carlton Lodge Activity Centre in Thirsk and All Terrain Cycles of Wetherby, as well as lots of other companies who contributed to this event.

More than 50 volunteers, many from YLCC and their friends and family, marshalled and helped out at the sportive.

The event raised funds for Women v Cancer which comprises Breast Cancer Care, Jo’s Cervical Cancer and Ovarian Cancer Action.

Female cyclists from as far afield as Ireland and Falkirk travelled to Carlton Lodge Activity Centre, Thirsk, to take part in one of the three rides with options of a 30-mile Cuppa tea and a piece a cake ride; a 60-mile Reet Gud Ride and a 103-mile By Eck Tha War Ard Ride route.

“It was an absolutely fantastic event which was even better than we expected – we filled every place, raised a staggering amount for women’s cancer charities and ate lots of cake,” said organisers Kate and Judith.

“The sportive was everything that we wanted it to be, attracting riders of mixed abilities, but all with a common love of cycling.

“While we appreciated the many men who helped at the sportive, we felt that the rides really benefitted from being a ladies-only affair. Our cyclists felt happy to give it a go, even if they hadn’t done a sportive before, and it was an extremely friendly event.

“We thank everyone who helped to make it such a special day including our riders, volunteers and our many sponsors.

“A big thank you to Carlton Lodge Activity Centre and their staff for hosting the event, it really was the perfect venue and to All Terrain Cycles for their ongoing support, from helping us to set up the club 18 months ago to providing equipment and mechanical help on the day and, it wouldn’t have been possible without them both.”

Tony Booth, managing director of All Terrain Cycles, which has bike superstores in Wetherby and Saltaire, says: “Congratulations to YLCC for putting on such a magnificent event.

“It was great to see so many ladies taking to two wheels in aid of such a good cause and no doubt the sportive will be even bigger and better next year.”

David Sharpe, chief executive of the activity centre agreed to stage the sportive which has also attracted sponsors including Yorkshire Tea Room, Yorkshire Tea, Office Solutions, Heck Sausages, Paynes Dairies, Masham Sausages and Chia Bars which are donating cakes, tea, sausages, energy bars, milk and office supplies.