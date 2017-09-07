Reader offer: Win tickets to Harrogate burlesque

We have joined forces with Harrogate International Festivals to offer a pair of free tickets to the most daring and sensational show this September.

Audiences are being tempted to join showgirl artists Miss Tempest Rose on Thursday September 21.

Image: House of Burlesque (s).

The acclaimed House of Burlesque is returning to the town after a sell-out show at last year’s Spiegeltent, this time in the glittering surrounds of the Royal Hall, followed by a Silent Disco.

Innovative and bold, the Queen of provocateurs promises to titillate and tantalize in a rip-roaring, gin-soaked evening full of high-end glamour, joyful satire and creative cabaret.

Miss Tempest Rose said: “My shows are designed to appeal to anyone who likes their entertainment, smart, funny and sexy.

“Life is all about trying new experiences in my opinion, if you’ve heard of burlesque and are intrigued to see what it’s all about I promise you won’t find a better introduction to this fabulous art form than the House of Burlesque.”

House of Burlesque & Silent Disco: Thursday, September 21, Royal Hall, Harrogate, 8pm. Silent Disco 10pm till late.

How to enter

The winner will be picked at random, simply send your answer to the question below to brian@harrogate-festival.org.uk with the subject line: Burlesque 2017, before September 15.

In what unique venue did the House of Burlesque perform their sell out show in Harrogate last year?

Please note the show contains adult themes and language.